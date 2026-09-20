Polk County shooting: 55-year-old man injured, 79-year-old arrested

The Brief A man was shot at a rural Polk County address early Sunday morning, and taken to a hospital in Grand Forks. A 79-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident and is being held at a corrections center in Crookston.



A shooting in rural Polk County left one man injured and another behind bars early Sunday morning.

Polk County shooting

What we know:

Deputies responded to a shooting at a rural Mentor address just before 3 a.m. Sept. 20, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were called to 32300 110th Ave. S.E. in Mentor at approximately 2:48 a.m., according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The victim, Shawn Alan Qualley, 55, was transported by ambulance to Altru hospital in Grand Forks for his injuries.

The suspect:

A 79-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. That suspect was then transported to Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston.

Assisting agencies:

Several agencies assisted at the scene, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Those include County EMS, White Earth Police Department, Clearwater County Sheriff's Department and MN State Patrol.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing, and the Polk County Sheriff's Office said no further details will be released at this time. The nature of the relationship between Qualley and Anderson, as well as what led to the shooting, has not been disclosed.