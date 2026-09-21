MN State Parks license plate contest accepting design entries

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The Brief The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced a new design contest for a state parks and trails license plate. The theme of the design contest is to celebrate the North Shore and Lake Superior. The deadline to submit your entry is Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.



After a decade, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking for a new state parks and trails license plate — and they're turning to Minnesotans for the design.

License plate design competition

What you can do:

The Minnesota DNR is holding a statewide design contest for a new license plate design for the state parks and trails license plate. The theme for the design contest is the North Shore and Lake Superior agates. This theme was decided by the 2026 Minnesota Legislature.

Artists are encouraged to take inspiration for their designs from the area's waterfalls, forests, wildlife, unique geology, ancient volcanic bedrock, river gorges, and other unique natural features the North Shore and Lake Superior have to offer.

The 2016 Minnesota State Parks and Trails license plate design winner, currently featured and available for purchase.

All of these landscapes can be seen by accessing state parks, trails, and other public lands in Minnesota.

The state parks and trails license plate requires a $60 annual contribution to receive the plate. The license plate also serves as an entry ticket to all Minnesota state parks, trails and recreation areas. The proceeds from the plates all go towards supporting the state park system.

Design contest rules

What to know:

Here are the contest design rules:

Submissions for the competition are currently open and will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

You can submit your design entry here, through the DNR's online form . Multiple entries are allowed.

Entries must use the official design template, which can be downloaded here from the DNR site

The design must allow for six license plate numbers/letters and the numbers/letters can be either black or white.

The use of artificial intelligence in any stage of creation of the design, including but not limited to assisted editing, image generation, or final production will be disqualified. The design must be fully human made.

Copies or duplications of others' work is also prohibited.

The theme must celebrate the North Shore of Lake Superior and contestants will be required to write a 150 max word description explaining how their design features Lake Superior agates.

Photographic products within the work is prohibited.

Any entry signed, lettered, or identified by the contestant on the face of the design will be disqualified.

Designs resembling the current Minnesota Critical Habitat plates or the 2016 Parks and Trails plate will be disqualified.

The competition is open to any Minnesota resident who has had a legal residence in the state for a minimum of 60 days. Contestants under 18 are allowed to enter the contest with a parent or guardian's signature permission.

DNR employees and their immediate family are not eligible to enter.

Judging the license plate design entries

What's next:

There will be two stages to the judging process. The initial stage will feature a panel of Minnesota DNR judges who will evaluate the entries based on creativity, quality, originality, and suitability as a license plate image.

Judges will not know the contestants' names or identities as they evaluate the artwork. Each entry will be given a number that the judges will use to identify it. This stage of the judging will occur in November 2026.

In the next stage, the three top scoring designs will be made into a mock plate, which will then be put online for the public to vote on. This online vote will happen in December 2026.

Additional information

There is no financial prize for this competition. The winner will have their design featured on license plates across Minnesota and have their name and city of residence announced in a press release/media event.

The 2016 state parks and trails plate will still be available after the 2026 plate is released. It is anticipated that the 2026 design will become available for sale in late January 2027.

Any questions about the competition or license plates can be directed to pat.marketing.dnr@state.mn.us for assistance.