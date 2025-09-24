Timberwolves unveil Classic Edition 'Black Trees' uniforms for 21 home games

article

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled Classic Edition "Black Tree" uniforms on Wednesday. They'll wear them for 21 home games, and seven road games. The uniforms honor the 1990s era of the franchise, led by Kevin Garnett. Target Center will have a parquet hardwood floor to match the jerseys.



The Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday unveiled Classic Edition uniforms and a court design that will be featured throughout the 2025-26 season.

The Timberwolves will debut the "Black Trees" uniforms and court on Oct. 26 against the Indiana Pacers at Target Center.

Black Trees uniform

What we know:

The Timberwolves’ "Black Trees" classic edition celebrates the fanbase and recalls one of the more celebrated chapters in franchise history during the 1990s, when the team was a perennial playoff contender with Kevin Garnett.

The jerseys will go on sale in the coming weeks. The Timberwolves will wear them for a total of 28 games, 21 at Target Center and seven on the road.

The Timberwolves will also play all 21 home games on the Classic Edition court when they wear the Black Trees jerseys. It’s a parquet hardwood floor that Target Center had during the Garnett era.

Timberwolves training camp

Timeline:

The Timberwolves start training camp soon at Mayo Clinic Square. Their first preseason game is Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Denver Nuggets. Their first preseason home game is Oct. 7 against the Paces.

The Timberwolves open the 2026-26 regular season at the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 22. They're coming off their second straight run to the Western Conference Finals. They lost last year's series to the eventual NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.