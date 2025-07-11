Timberwolves top pick Joan Beringer sits down with Pierre Noujaim

The Brief Joan Beringer was selected by the Timberwolves with the No. 17 overall pick in the NBA Draft. Beringer, just 18 years old, comes to the Timberwolves after playing professional in Slovenia. Beringer and the Timberwolves are currently in Las Vegas competing at NBA Summer League.



The Minnesota Timberwolves kept the No. 17 overall pick in the NBA Draft, and with it, took Joan Beringer, a center out of France.

He’s just 18 years old and comes to Minnesota after playing professionally in Slovenia. The Timberwolves are in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League, but FOX 9’s Pierre Noujaim caught up with him at Mayo Clinic Square before the team left.

NBA after just 4 years in basketball

What we know:

Beringer is now an NBA professional, but the 7-foot center started playing basketball just four years ago. His first love was soccer, but he abandoned the sport for a very odd reason. Beringer says his feet were too big for soccer shoes.

He played professionally in Slovenia before going to the NBA Draft.

Joan Beringer’s debut

Why you should care:

Beringer made his NBA debut on Thursday in the Summer League against the New Orleans Pelicans. He finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and tied a league record with seven blocks.