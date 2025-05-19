Timberwolves-Thunder Game 1 (Western Conference Finals): How to watch

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday night. The game is at 7:30 and will be broadcast on ESPN. The Timberwolves are in the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year, but have never made the NBA Finals. The Thunder's 68-14 regular season record was the best in the NBA. The Timberwolves and Thunder split their series, 2-2.



The Minnesota Timberwolves are four wins away from reaching their first NBA Finals in franchise history.

But they have to go through the Oklahoma City Thunder to get there. The Thunder was the best team in the NBA for the regular season with a 68-14 record, and has the No. 1 seed in the West.

Game 1 – How can I watch?

What we know:

Game 1 is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. It will be broadcast on ESPN. The earlier start time on a weeknight is welcome news to Timberwolves fans after having 8:30, 9 and even 9:30 p.m. starts in the first two rounds of the Western Conference Playoffs.

Every game of this series is a 7:30 p.m. start, with the Eastern Conference Finals games playing on other nights. Game 1 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers is set for Wednesday night.

What about the rest of the series?

Timeline:

Game 2 between the Timberwolves and Thunder is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Games 3 and 4 return to Target Center Saturday, and next Monday. Here’s a look at the schedule:

Game 3 (May 24) – OKC at MIN on ABC, 7:30 p.m. CT

Game 4 (May 26) - OKC at MIN on ESPN, 7:30 p.m. CT

Game 5 (May 28) – MIN at OKC on ESPN, 7:30 p.m. CT (if necessary)

Game 6 (May 30 – OKC at MIN on ESPN, 7:30 p.m. CT (if necessary)

Game 7 (June 1) – MIN at OKC on ESPN, 7 p.m. CT (if necessary)

The regular season

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves and Thunder split their regular season series with two wins each. The last time the two teams met, the Timberwolves rallied from a 25-point second half deficit for a 131-128 win in overtime. It was their third meeting in 12 days.