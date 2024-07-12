Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon Jr. has posterizing dunk in NBA Summer League

It took less than four minutes for Terrence Shannon Jr. to provide a highlight-reel dunk in the NBA Summer League with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Shannon had barely put on his Timberwolves’ jersey as they opened Summer League play in Las Vegas against the New Orleans Pelicans. Early in the first quarter, Daishen Nix gathered a loose ball in transition and Shannon was cutting towards the lane. Nix found him, and Shannon put Yves Missi on a poster with a left-handed slam.

The Timberwolves took Shannon with the No. 27 overall pick in the NBA Draft. A 6-6 wing out of Illinois, Shannon gave his teammates an early highlight as the entire bench rose to its feet after the play.

Friday marks the debut for Shannon, and No. 8 overall pick Rob Dillingham. Among the Timberwolves' contingent on hand to watch the game? Head coach Chris Finch, and Karl-Anthony Towns.