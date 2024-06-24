Timberwolves sign Chris Finch to multi-year extension

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:24 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
26
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
Flood Warning
until TUE 12:45 PM CDT, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Lake of the Woods County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:32 PM CDT until MON 8:15 PM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
from MON 1:01 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Hennepin County, Nicollet County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 10:30 AM CDT, Blue Earth County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Pennington County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 5:53 PM CDT until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Cass County, Itasca County, Koochiching County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 5:52 PM CDT until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Becker County, Beltrami County, Clay County, Clearwater County, Hubbard County, Lake of the Woods County, Mahnomen County, Marshall County, Norman County, Otter Tail County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, Wadena County, Wilkin County

Timberwolves sign Chris Finch to multi-year extension

By
Updated  June 24, 2024 6:12pm CDT
Minnesota Timberwolves
FOX 9
article

On the eve of opening training camp, Head Coach Chris Finch, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly, and players answered questions about what they hope to accomplish this year.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Monday that they’ve signed head coach Chris Finch to a multi-year contract extension. 

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Timberwolves and Finch have agreed to a four-year deal that keeps him under contract with Minnesota through the 2027-28 season. Finch was a finalist for the NBA’s Coach of the Year Award after leading the Timberwolves to a 56-win regular season, the franchise’s best since 2004 and second-best in team history.

Tim Connelly plans to return to Timberwolves next season

Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said Friday he plans to return next season as the team is dealing with an ownership transition.

Finch also led the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since Kevin Garnett’s squad got there in 2004. 

"I'd like to thank Glen, Becky, and the entire organization for their continued support and commitment to me and the team," Finch said in a statement. "I'm proud of the way we've been able to establish a great culture here with the Timberwolves and I look forward to continuing to lead this organization and make our fans proud." 

"Chris is a wonderful coach, and an even better person," President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said in a statement. "We are thrilled that he is being rewarded with a well-earned extension. Under his guidance, the team has improved every year, he’s the perfect leader for our organization."

Under Finch’s leadership, the Timberwolves finished the 2023-24 campaign with the top ranked defense in the NBA (108.4).

Finch has led the Timberwolves to three straight playoff appearances, and it hasn’t been the easiest of roads away from the court. Gersson Rosas was fired as president of basketball operations, and there’s an ongoing ownership battle between Glen Taylor, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore that will be settled in court.

Since being hired to replace Ryan Saunders, Finch is 160-127 over three-plus seasons. He even coached through injury in the playoffs after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his right knee in the clinching game against the Phoenix Suns. He also helped lead the Timberwolves from 15 points down to rally in a Game 7 win at Denver in the Western Conference semifinals, and has made the Karl-Anthony Towns/Rudy Gobert big man duo work since Connelly acquired Gobert in a massive trade.

Now and deservedly, Finch has a long-term home in Minnesota,