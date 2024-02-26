Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert could return Tuesday against Spurs

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in the middle of a seven-game home stand out of the NBA All-Star break, and are tied for the No. 1 spot in the West at 40-17 with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch delivered some good news on center Rudy Gobert after practice on Monday at Mayo Clinic Square. Finch said Gobert worked out, even if the practice wasn’t the most intense one they’ve ever had. Gobert did not play in Saturday night’s win over the Brooklyn Nets after suffering an ankle injury against the Milwaukee Bucks. He got injured while defending Brook Lopez.

Finch expects Gobert to go through shootaround on Tuesday, a good sign that he’ll return against the San Antonio Spurts and Victor Wembanyama.

"He’s good. He went through practice today, so I’m sure he’ll go through things tomorrow. Practice was pretty low key today, but he looked good, so feeling good," Finch said.

The Timberwolves have one of the best defenses in the NBA, and Gobert is a big reason why. In 55 games, he has 112 blocked shots. That’s an average of 2.1 per game, right on his career average, and he’s altering several more. Gobert is also averaging 13.7 points and 12.7 rebounds per game, as the two-big approach with Karl-Anthony Towns is coming together this season, with both fully healthy.

The Timberwolves host the Spurs Tuesday, Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night and the Sacramento Kings on Friday.