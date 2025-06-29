Timberwolves reach deals with Julius Randle, Naz Reid: reports

article

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to deals with Julius Randle and Naz Reid. Both players had options for the coming season. The deals make it unlikely for the Wolves to retain Nickeil Alexander-Walker.



The Minnesota Timberwolves have reportedly reached new contract deals with both Julius Randle and Naz Reid to kick off the team's offseason.

Reported deals

What we know:

According to ESPN reporter Shams Charania, Julius Randle is set to sign a new three-year, $100 million contract with the Timberwolves.

On Friday, Charania also reported the Wolves had reached a five-year, $125 million deal with Naz Reid. The team has not yet confirmed either report.

Context:

Randle had a player option for the upcoming season worth nearly $31 million. Reid also had an option for next season worth $15 million.

Some analysts felt it would be difficult for the Wolves to hold onto both Reid and Randle this offseason.

Randle proved key in the playoffs for the Wolves and was the team's second-leading scorer during the season, averaging 18 points per game and shooting 48.5% from the field and 34% from three. Reid was the third-leading scorer at 14 points per game and shooting 37.9% from three-point range.

Wolves free agents

The other side:

The deals for Randle and Reid likely make it difficult for the Wolves to keep wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The Wolves will likely look to second-year players Terrance Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark to fill those minutes. Both Shannon and Clark played some critical minutes in the playoffs for Minnesota.