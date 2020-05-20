Timberwolves opening Mayo Clinic Square Thursday for voluntary individual workouts

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Wednesday morning that they will open Mayo Clinic Square for voluntary individual player workouts starting Thursday.

They’re working in conjunction with local government officials, infectious disease experts and public health officials. Team officials have put strict protocols in place to ensure workouts can happen in a safe, controlled and healthy way.

"More than anything we just want to give them a little bit of joy. We want to give them a little bit of normalcy, we want them to have fun back in the gym, but we want to do it in a safe and responsible manner," Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said Wednesday morning via Zoom.

The NBA suspended its season on March 12 after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for Coronavirus. Soon after, his teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive. The Wolves were preparing to depart for a six-game, nine-day road trip when the NBA halted play, and they were dangerously close to being in the same locker room as the Jazz. Utah was set to play Oklahoma City the night play stopped. The Wolves were going to be in Oklahoma City the following night.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit especially close to home for the Wolves. Jackie Towns, the mother of Karl-Anthony Towns, died in April of Covid-19 complications.

The following safeguards will be in place Thursday:

One coach and one player will be allowed on the floor at a time and parties will be required to keep a 12-foot social distance.

Workouts will be limited to 45 minutes.

Locker room, weight room, offices and other areas of the building will remain closed,

Staff members will wear gloves and masks at all times when in the building. Players will wear masks at all times except when on court.

A thorough cleaning of all spaces and equipment, including basketballs, will take place before and after each player uses the building.

Symptom and temperature checks will be done by team medical staff before anyone enters the facility.

Contact tracing will be administered upon entry. Contact tracing will help identify where players have been the past 24 hours and if there were any cases reported from that location.

Players will receive custom to-go meals from KZ Provisioning lead by Chefs Gavin Kaysen and Andrew Zimmern. Players in market have received daily meals from KZ Provisioning during the NBA hiatus.

There will be no media, public or general staff access to the building, and security will be in place outside the facility to ensure physical distancing and the safety of everyone on site.

The Timberwolves are calling their approach conservative, and are taking every precaution possible to keep players and staff safe. They also want an outlet for their players to workout.

"This is a global pandemic, there’s no place for cutting corners. This is simply about getting players a safe place to come and shoot and come and workout. It’s about safety and wellness first," said Dr. Robby Sikka, the Timberwolves' vice president for basketball performance and technology.

We don't know if or when actual play will resume, but voluntary individual workouts in a controlled and safe environment is the first right step to getting back on the court.