Timberwolves name Chris Finch new head coach, replacing Ryan Saunders

The Minnesota Timberwolves, after announcing Sunday the firing of head coach Ryan Saunders, made it official Monday morning that Chris Finch has been hired to be the franchise’s next head coach.

The Timberwolves dropped to 7-24 after a road loss to the New York Knicks Sunday night, and Saunders was fired after the game. The Wolves were facing a Knick’s team coached by Tom Thibodeau, whom Saunders replaced two years ago.

The Timberwolves are last in the Western Conference, and went just 26-69 the last two seasons under Saunders, who was named the permanent head coach going into the 2019-20 season. He went 43-94 in total as Minnesota’s head coach. The Wolves made their first playoff appearance in 14 years under Thibodeau, with the help of Jimmy Butler, but Thibodeau was fired in January of 2019.

The Timberwolves thought they had a special combination with Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell, but Saunders only got five games with them both on the court healthy. Towns has dealt with wrist injuries and a battle with COVID-19, and Russell is out at least the next month after having arthroscopic knee surgery.

Finch is 51 years old and comes to Minnesota with 24 years of NBA and G League coaching experience. He’s coming to the Timberwolves after being an assistant Nick Nurse for the Toronto Raptors, and Wolves front office head Gersson Rosas worked with Finch when they were both with the Houston Rockets.

"I am excited to announce Chris Finch as our next head coach," Rosas said Monday in a statement. "Chris brings a wealth of basketball experience from his time in the NBA, G League and internationally. He is one of the most creative basketball minds in the NBA, has success maximizing players, and I am excited to see him bring our team to the next level and beyond."

"I would like to thank Glen Taylor and Gersson Rosas for this incredible opportunity to be the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves," Finch said Monday in a statement. "I look forward to working hand and hand with Gersson to build and lead a team that Timberwolves fans will be proud of. We have excellent pieces in place and I can’t wait to get to work."

Finch is known as one of the top offensive minds in the NBA, having worked with Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, James Hardin, Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson and Kyle Lowry. He’s also coached with the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets.

Finch was in Minnesota last Friday night as the Raptors beat the Wolves, 86-81. Finch will speak with reporters Monday afternoon via Zoom, and will likely be on the sideline coaching when the Timberwolves travel to Milwaukee on Tuesday to face the Bucks.