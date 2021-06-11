Timberwolves’ Malik Beasley writes letter to fans from jail

article

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is currently in the Wright County Jail on a 120-day sentence for a September 2020 arrest in a gun-pointing incident, but took to social media Friday to give a personal update.

Beasley was arrested and accused of pointing a rifle at a family, on a Parade of Homes Tour at the time, outside his Plymouth home. For pleading guilty to the gun charge, Beasley had a felony drug charge dismissed. He was sentenced in February to 120 days in a workhouse, which could be served after the season.

Here’s the full quote of what Beasley posted to Instagram on Friday:

"Dear family, friends and fans,

"What's up guys, just wanted to say a few words. I'm doing better. I'm closer to God, closer to my family, and most importantly finding myself. Not sleeping at home has been tough but it's only temporary. I'm still working hard everyday on and off the court to be the best version of me. I want people to learn from me, because it's going to be one helluva story. This last year is just a chapter, and I hope you stayed tuned until the end. 30 for 30 get the crew ready lol.

"I'm reachable if you hit my business partner Christian Dawkins, or if you really want to reach me. Send a letter or book to Wright County J, under my name. I'll do my best to respond to everyone. I'm not looking for sympathy or anything like that, just to understand I could easily fold and I won't. For those who care, I love y'all and will return the favor I promise. Just be patient. Sending love & peace to everyone. Have a blessed weekend."

When asked about the incident during the season by Twin Cities media, Beasley declined to go into details about the case and said only that he's working every day to be a better person and player.

Shortly after his arrest, Beasley signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Timberwolves. He was in the middle of one of the best seasons of his career when the NBA suspended him for 12 games as a result of the incident.

Advertisement

He played in 37 games, averaging 16.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting nearly 40 percent of the perimeter.