Timberwolves hold onto tight lead to beat Knicks 112-110

Minnesota faced a familiar foe in former Timberwolves and current New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau Tuesday as they were able to hold close in a tight battle to secure a win on the first night of a back-to-back.

A coach who prides himself on both defensive effort and scheme, Thibodeau must have taken note of the Wolves 10 steals, as well as, his own team’s 18 turnovers that helped secure the win for Minnesota.

Minnesota’s "big three" was responsible for much of the team’s scoring, combining to tally 58 points led by Anthony Edwards with 21, and followed by Karl-Anthony Towns with 20 and D’Angelo Russell with 17.

Intense defense was prevalent early at Madison Square Garden, propelling the Timberwolves to an early lead before the half. But near the end of the third quarter the tide began to turn as the Knicks went on an 18-4 run. A thunderous fast break dunk by Jaden McDaniels proved an end to the Knick’s newfound lead that would never widened more than 9 points.

A D’Angelo Russel three-pointer brought the Timberwolves back to tie in the beginning of the fourth quarter. Despite numerous close contests down to the wire and a near turnover by Russell on an in-bounds pass at the end, Minnesota was pleased to give Thibodeau his 300th career loss.

In post-game press conferences numerous players expressed pleasure with their ability to finish a close game on the road with a win.

The Timberwolves now have a record of 22-22 and play Wednesday in Atlanta, facing a Hawks team that has a record of 18-25.

The Timberwolves will hope to get over .500 for the first time since Nov. 29, 2021.