Timberwolves to have 6 regular season games on NBA TV

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves will have six games broadcast on NBA TV this season, highlighted by the Oct. 25 home opener. The Timberwolves will have 27 games on national television this season. Timberwolves games will also air on DAZN this season.



The NBA announced Thursday that the Minnesota Timberwolves will have six games broadcast on NBA TV, highlighted by LaMelo Ball’s home debut.

Timberwolves on NBA TV – The schedule

What we know:

Minnesota’s home opener, which will be Ball’s first game at Target Center in a Timberwolves’ uniform, is set for 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. It will be broadcast on NBA TV.

Here’s a look at the six games that will air on NBA TV for the 2026-27 season.

Oct. 25 vs. Toronto – 6 p.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Dallas – 7 p.m.

Nov. 19 vs. Knicks – 7 p.m.

Dec. 12 – at Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Jan. 3 vs. Spurs, 6 p.m.

April 4 at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Timberwolves 2026-27 schedule

Why you should care:

The team has won 10 straight home openers and 13 of their last 14 since the 2013-14 season. The Timberwolves will play 80 regular season games, with two additional games to be announced after the Emirates NBA Cup Group Stage and Quarterfinals in December. Minnesota will host its first-ever Christmas Day game at Target Center, taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. on ABC.

This marks the Wolves’ fifth Christmas Day appearance and third in a row.

The backstory:

The Timberwolves’ schedule continues a trend of high-profile games and national attention, with 27 nationally televised match-ups this season. The team is coming off a strong run of home opener wins and has made consecutive Christmas Day appearances.

What's next:

The Timberwolves will open the 2026-27 season at the Miami Heat at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.