Timberwolves beat Pistons, get first 50-win season in 20 years

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Detroit Pistons 106-91 Wednesday night at Target Center, and made some history in the process.

For the first time in 20 years, the Timberwolves have won at least 50 regular season games. The last time it happened, Kevin Garnett led Minnesota to the 2004 Western Conference Finals. That team finished the regular season 58-24.

"Everybody says 50 wins is a benchmark for a really good season. It really speaks to consistency, I think you’ve got to win two out of three games to do it. That’s really what our mindset has been this year, identity, consistency, maturity and playing to our strengths," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said after the win. "All credit to these guys so far, but we got 10 games left and we’re going to keep stacking them up because there’s a lot to play for yet."

This year marks the team’s fifth 50-win season in franchise history. But with a 50-22 record, the Timberwolves getting there in 72 games is the fastest in the history of the team. The 2003-04 squad did it in 74 games. The Timberwolves would have to go 8-2 over their final 10 games to match the 2003-04 regular season, and have six of those at Target Center. Minnesota improves to 26-9 on its home court this season.

The Timberwolves are also still in a battle with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 2 spot in the West. Minnesota's win, coupled with the Thunder losing in overtime Wednesday, puts the Timberwolves back in second with 10 games left.

Naz Reid led Minnesota with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden McDaniels added 20 points, and Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 14 rebounds. Kyle Anderson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker combined for 25 points off the bench.

Reid, Gobert and McDaniels all spoke in the locker room about the 50-win milestone.

"That’s special. From where this organization came to where it is now, it’s been a long way. I’m definitely super proud of our guys going out there and putting our best foot forward, competing. That’s a pat on our back, but we’re not done yet," Reid said.

"It’s a credit to all the dedication and it’s a great sign. Usually when you get 50 wins you’re playing for something bigger than just the regular season. We’ve got 10 more games, try to get as much as we can and why not the first seed? We know our season starts in mid-April," Gobert said.

"It means a lot. I’ve been here like four years now and ain’t got close to 50 wins, so it’s a little milestone. We still gotta keep winning and get to the playoffs and win there, so it’s alright. We’re not going to celebrate or nothing," McDaniels said. "This came a long way, from winning 20 games to winning 50, the GM and everyone doing their job and us just working throughout the summer and getting better. It’s just clicked this year."

Most importantly, the Timberwolves are five games clear of the L.A. Clippers for the No. 3 spot in the West, and are all but guaranteed home court advantage for at least one playoff series. If they can catch the Thunder for the No. 2 spot, they’re guaranteed home court for two series.

The Timberwolves are looking more and more like a threat to make a playoff run, and for now are doing it without Karl-Anthony Towns.