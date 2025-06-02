Tim Connelly on Timberwolves’ roster: ‘The goal is to keep everybody’

The Brief Timberwolves front office head Tim Connelly said Monday he's cautiously optimistic Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will be back next season. Connelly said the Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the New York Knicks was a "win-win" for both teams, as both reached their conference finals. Connelly said the Timberwolves, championship or bust, will do that with Anthony Edwards as their star.



The Minnesota Timberwolves’ season is over for the second straight year after making a run to the Western Conference Finals.

The Timberwolves lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the best-of-seven series 4-1. The Thunder now face the Indiana Pacers for the NBA title. Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly wrapped up the season on Monday with reporters at Mayo Clinic Square.

"It’s always painful when the season doesn’t end as the last team, but I thought we accomplished a lot this year. Super excited for next season," Connelly said.

‘The goal is to keep everybody’

What we know:

Connelly has at least three big roster decisions to make before next season. Naz Reid, Julius Randle and Nickeil Alexander-Walker can all test the open market if they so choose. Randle can decline a $30 million player option and see what happens. Reid has a $15 million player option, but would likely get a much bigger pay day in free agency. Alexander-Walker has been a key role player and could enter free agency after making $4.3 million this season.

Connelly is optimistic all three will be back in Minnesota next season.

"The goal is to keep everybody. What’s needed is the players are all very happy here. They love the coaching staff, they love their teammates, love the community. So when a player wants to be here and the team wants to have them back, there’s always room for optimism," Connelly said. "Certainly these guys have finite windows to earn a lot of money. We’re pretty cautiously optimistic that we’re in a good place with all the guys. Most importantly, they want to be here."

KAT trade ‘A win-win’ for both teams

The other side:

Connelly hasn’t been shy to make big decisions with the Timberwolves’ roster. He made his biggest one yet, just two days before training camp last fall. He traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

In the end, both teams made the most of the move as Towns helped lead the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals. Connelly said Monday it’s OK for both teams to have positive outcomes.

"I think it was a win-win. It’s funny, I texted KAT I probably get more emotional watching their games than our games. KAT had such a great playoffs, a great year in New York," Connelly said. "I’m not a believer in there’s one winner and loser, I think too often that’s a narrative we all run with. It’s just fun to watch a great guy do really well."

‘We’re going to win or lose with Ant’

Why you should care:

Connelly was asked Monday what the team’s identity looks like with Anthony Edwards being the top priority going forward.

"Competitiveness, toughness. I know it sounds cheesy and cliché, but that’s who he is. The sky is the limit, we think he’s going to be one of the best players of all time," Connelly said. "We’re either going to win or lose with Ant. We’re either going to win a championship or not get there on the back of Anthony. The greatest thing is he embraces that responsibility."

Edwards played 79 regular season games this year and averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He also shattered the franchise record with 320 made 3-pointers, and passed Kevin Garnett this year as the team’s all-time leading scorer in the playoffs.

‘I think you guys are stuck with me’

Dig deeper:

Connelly’s future as the head of the Timberwolves’ front office became a talking point this season. He pushed back the opt-out year in his contract to after this season, while the team’s ownership situation was in flux. Glen Taylor is now poised to sell the team to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore after a ruling in arbitration.

Connelly was also linked to other front office openings this past season. He made it clear Monday he wants to be in Minnesota. He came to the Timberwolves on a five-year, $40 million contract.

"Super happy here, it’s been great. Not just working with the team, but this whole community so it really feels like home. I think you guys are stuck with me," Connelly joked.