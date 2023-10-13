This weekend’s college football on FOX: No. 2 Michigan clashes with Indiana in tripleheader

A Big Ten battle leads off college football action when No. 2 Michigan hosts Indiana in Ann Arbor Saturday on FOX.

Coverage kicks off at 10 a.m. ET with Big Noon Kickoff on FOX followed by Indiana vs. No. 2 Michigan at noon ET then Big Ten foes face off when Iowa takes on Wisconsin at 4 p.m. ET, and in the nightcap, No. 18 UCLA battles No. 15 Oregon State in a Pac-12 showdown at 8 p.m. ET.

No. 2 Michigan vs. Indiana

Michigan (6-0) hopes to keep its momentum toward possibly winning the Big Ten and national championship.

The Wolverines offense, led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum, will be a formidable tandem for the Hoosiers (2-3) defense.

Indiana Hoosiers running back Christian Turner (28) in actin during the Indiana Hoosiers game versus the Maryland Terrapins on September 30, 2023 at SECU Stadium in College Park, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan is 6-0 for a third season in a row for the first time since 1972-74, and the defense will have to key on Indiana WR Donaven McCulley, a converted quarterback, who may play a more significant role. At 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, McCulley's a tough matchup and has emerged as one of QB Tayven Jackson’s favorites in recent weeks, the Associated Press noted.

Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham returned from a two-game absence for thumb surgery on his left hand and had a team-high six tackles, including a sack and another tackle for a loss, in last week's 52-10 win at Minnesota.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin (4-1) and Iowa (5-1) are competing to take command of the Big Ten West Division race when they face off Saturday. The Badgers are the lone Big Ten West team without a conference loss.

Iowa is the only team in the division that's at .500 or above in conference play. The winner of this annual matchup also gains possession of the Heartland Trophy, the AP noted.

Defensive lineman Yahya Black #97 of the Iowa Hawkeyes gestures as the team leaves the field after the match-up against the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium on October 7, 2023 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) Expand

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen rushed for 104 yards on 20 carries in a 27-7 victory over Iowa in 2021 but was limited to 45 yards on 18 carries in a loss to the Hawkeyes last season, according to the AP.

The Hawkeyes currently hold the trophy by virtue of its 24-10 victory over Wisconsin in 2022.

Iowa QB Deacon Hill is getting ready to face his former team. Hill was a Wisconsin reserve before entering the transfer portal midway through last season.

Iowa's defense has allowed 400 or fewer yards in 20 straight games, the longest active streak for any FBS team, per the AP.

No. 18 UCLA vs. No. 15 Oregon State

Oregon State (5-1) is coming off a 52-40 victory on the road against California. DJ Uiagalelei, a transfer from Clemson, had his best game as the Beavers' quarterback in that game, throwing for 275 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. Uiagalelei’s performance earned him Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Oregon State will need him to play well against UCLA (4-1) because touchdowns may be hard to come by, and Oregon State's defense allowed Cal to rack up 448 yards and 40 points last weekend.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei #5 of the Oregon State Beavers rolls out to pass against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half at Reser Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

UCLA freshman QB Dante Moore is averaging 16.5 yards per completion, third-best nationally, but he is completing only 53.1% of his passes.

Moore has been intercepted three times in the last two games, with two resulting in a Pick-6, the AP reported.

For the first time since 2006, the Bruins have held four straight teams under 300 yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.











