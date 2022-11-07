Takeaways: Vikings beat Commanders 20-17 to improve to 7-1

article

The Minnesota Vikings are 7-1, have won six straight and have a 4.5 game lead in the NFC North Division after a 20-17 win at the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Kevin O’Connell got to give another celebratory post game speech and hand out game balls. Vikings owner Zygi Wilf was dancing in the locker room. The players more than celebrated on the plane home. There was never a flinch for the Vikings, despite being down 17-7 in the fourth quarter.

They rallied with 13 straight points to earn another win by one possession in the fourth quarter, something they had all kinds of troubles with last season. Here are takeaways from Sunday’s win.

KIRK COUSINS AND HIS CHAINS

Kirk Cousins downplayed the revenge factor in going back to Washington. He finished 22-of-40 for 265 yards, with touchdowns to Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook. More importantly, he stepped up and made throws when his team needed him the most. He led three fourth quarter scoring drives, and he took a beating doing it.

On the plane home, Cousins took his shirt off, danced and wore every chain his teammates could throw at him. It’s a trend that started after a win over the Saints in London, and has amplified with each road win. It’s a different Cousins than in years past, one that’s enjoying every moment with his teammates. Winning is fun.

T.J. HOCKENSON’S STELLAR DEBUT

The Vikings traded for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday, with Irv Smith Jr. going on injured reserve due to a bad ankle. All Hockenson did on Sunday was lead the Vikings with nine receptions, and his first catch for 19 yards is the team’s longest by a tight end this season. New offense? No problem.

He barely finished a cup of coffee in Minnesota, and played 60 of the team’s 66 offensive snaps. Hockenson caught all nine of his targets for 70 yards, giving Cousins another weapon in the offense.

HARRISON SMITH’S KEY TURNOVER AND CELEBRATION

Harrison Smith got his 33rd career interception, and his third straight game with a turnover, at a huge time for the Vikings. Greg Joseph had just kicked a field goal to get the Vikings within 17-10, and then Taylor Heinicke overshot his receiver. Smith was there for the easy turnover, and ran it back to the 12-yard line, setting up a game-tying touchdown for Cook.

The celebration was even better. Smith turned the football into a bowling ball, and the rest of his defensive teammates fell like pins for a strike. Even Cam Danztler came out of the injury tent to get involved. It’s fun to make plays.

A BIG DAY FOR AKAYLEB EVANS

Thrust into action with Dantzler battling an ankle injury, rookie Akayleb Evans was more than ready to step up. He finished with six tackles, fourth on the defense, and broke up a pass headed for Terry McLaurin that resulted in a turnover on downs in the second half. O’Connell said Monday it’s a "longshot" that Dantzler will be available this week, so more could be asked of Evans in Buffalo.

CAM BYNUM TAKEN OUT BY A REF?

In one of the strangest plays you’ll ever see on a football field, Taylor Heinicke hit Curtis Samuel for a 49-yard touchdown on the second play of the third quarter. Cam Bynum was there for the interception, but he was taken out, by of all things, the back judge. Harrison Smith said in 30 years of playing football, he’s never seen that happen.

Bynum joked after the game the official did a better job playing free safety. After a win, it’s something you can laugh off.

FLAWLESS END OF GAME MANAGEMENT

Kevin O’Connell’s in-game management was put to the test late in regulation. Joseph hit a go-ahead field goal with 1:52 to play, but it was nullified by a Washington personal foul for running over center Andrew DePaola. O’Connell took the fresh set of downs, drained the clock and Joseph hit a short field goal with 12 seconds to play to seal the win.

Nearly halfway through the season, the Vikings have won six straight and have the second-best record in the NFL without playing their best football.