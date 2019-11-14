Steelers-Browns game ends in helmet-swinging brawl

article

Thursday night's game may go down as a win for the Cleveland Browns, but a brawl in the closing seconds of the matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be the most talked about moment of the game.

In the waning moments of the fourth quarter, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was taken down to the ground by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. While on the ground Rudolph grabbed at Garrett's helmet. Garrett then grabbed Rudolph's helmet and in doing so pulled him off the ground. Eventually Garrett pulled Rudolph's helmet off and hit Rudolph in the head with it.

Players rushed to break the players up, but emotions ran high. At one point, Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi pushed Rudoph to the ground. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey ran after Garrett, throwing punches and kicking at him.

Following a long discussion, the referee called personal fouls on Pouncey, Garrett and Ogunjobi. Those players were disqualified. Disciplinary action by the NFL is likely.

In a post-game interview, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield called the fight "inexcusable."

The Browns won 21 to 7.