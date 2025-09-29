St. Thomas football, hockey and basketball games on FOX 9+: Full schedule

The Brief Select University of St. Thomas football, hockey and basketball games will be broadcast on FOX 9+ this season. Here's the full broadcast schedule.



FOX 9 will broadcast University of St. Thomas games on FOX 9+ again this season. Here's the full broadcast schedule.

Schedule of games:

FOX 9+ will broadcast football, men's and women's basketball and men's and women's hockey games this season, starting with the Tommie football game against Butler on Oct. 4.

Here's the full schedule:

1 p.m. Oct. 4: St. Thomas football vs. Butler

5 p.m. Oct. 12: St. Thomas men's hockey vs. North Dakota

1 p.m. Oct. 18: St. Thomas football vs. Valparaiso

2 p.m. Oct. 24: St. Thomas women's hockey vs. Providence

7 p.m. Oct. 24 (tape delayed, airing on FOX 9): St. Thomas men's hockey vs. Providence

1 p.m. Nov. 1: St. Thomas football vs. Marist

2 p.m. Nov. 8: St. Thomas women's basketball vs. Army

7 p.m. Nov. 8 (tape delayed): St. Thomas men's basketball vs. Army

2 p.m. Dec. 5: St. Thomas women's hockey vs. Minnesota

8 p.m. Jan. 7: St. Thomas men's basketball vs. South Dakota

8 p.m. Jan. 22: St. Thomas men's basketball vs. SDSU

8 p.m. Feb. 4: St. Thomas women's basketball vs. SDSU

Noon Feb. 6: St. Thomas women's hockey vs. Minnesota

8 p.m. Feb. 26: St. Thomas men's basketball vs. NDSU

How to watch FOX 9+

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.