St. Paul Saints to play all Friday 2021 home games on Fox 9+

The St. Paul Saints open their 2021 season at CHS Field Tuesday night, and it won’t be long before fans can watch the new Class AAA affiliate of the Minnesota Twins on television.

The Saints will have all 10 Friday home games, starting this Friday, aired locally on Fox 9+. In addition to broadcasting the games, Fox 9+ will air live the postgame fireworks show on Friday nights from CHS Field. Every fireworks show will be set to a different music theme.

For their third straight full season, the Saints will have their Sunday games aired locally on 45TV. The Saints have a total of 10 Sunday home games, starting May 16.

A total of 20 of the Saints’ 60 home games will broadcast on either Fox 9+ or 45TV. The other 40 games are aired on the Saints Cable Network, which is on cable access channels in the Twin Cities metro. Head to the St. Paul Saints website to find the channel in your area.

The Saints open a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs Tuesday night at CHS Field.