St. Paul fighter aims to win outside the ring as much as inside

Local boxer, Slink Proper, fighting out of St. Paul's Element Gym, is hosting his first fight event under his newly launched promotion, "Proper Promotions."

Slink Proper: Boxer and rapper

Big picture view:

For many of us, one occupation is more than enough, but for Proper, the motivation to wear so many different career hats comes from his 8-year-old son, Keanu.

"My son is everything to me," says Proper.

Slink hasn’t fought since he suffered just his second career loss back in June 2024 against Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali.

Proper had previously defeated Ali-Walsh in their first meeting in August 2023.

Battle of the Badges

What's next:

The Battle of the Badges event takes place at Myth Live in Maplewood and part of the proceeds go towards local police officers and firefighters.

Proper was set to make his return to the ring, however his opponent, Antoine Elerson, failed to make weight at Friday’s weigh-in, forcing the fight to be canceled.

However, the Battle of the Badges event will go on as planned.