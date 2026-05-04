Pardon granted to Minnesota man facing imminent deportation for decades-old conviction

The Brief The Minnesota Board of Pardons held an emergency meeting Monday to grant a pardon to At "Ricky" Chandee. Chandee was arrested in January during Operation Metro Surge and faced deportation on Tuesday. Officials say with the pardon granted, the legal basis for the deportation should be removed, allowing Chandee to return home.



Gov. Tim Walz announced the Minnesota Board of Pardons unanimously granted a pardon to a Minnesota man during an emergency meeting on Monday, shortly before he was scheduled for deportation.

Minnesota man facing deportation for 1993 crime granted pardon

What we know:

At "Ricky" Chandee, a refugee from Laos who has lived in the United States for decades, faced deportation this week due to a 1993 assault conviction when he was 18 years old. He has worked for nearly three decades in engineering at the City of Minneapolis and is the father of a son currently serving in the United States Air Force, according to a press release.

Chandee applied for a pardon in early January and was detained by ICE shortly afterward as part of Operation Metro Surge, according to the governor’s office. The federal government scheduled his deportation before the board's next regularly scheduled meeting.

Last week, the Clemency Review Commission unanimously recommended a pardon for Chandee after hearing testimony from family members, coworkers, and community members. But just as he had that hearing, the government moved him from a Texas facility to Louisiana, and his deportation was scheduled for Tuesday.

What they're saying:

"The federal government says they're targeting the 'worst of the worst,' but instead they're tearing a father and public servant away from his family over a mistake from more than 30 years ago," Walz said in a statement. "This is not about public safety; it's a campaign of retribution that uses heavy-handed tactics to target people who have already paid their debt and built their lives here in Minnesota."

Governor Walz convened the emergency meeting Monday to ensure Chandee's pardon could be considered before the deportation could occur. With the pardon now granted, the federal government's legal basis for his deportation may be removed, allowing him to return to his family and community, according to the release.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when Chandee might be released from ICE custody and returned to Minnesota.