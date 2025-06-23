Roman Voss, top Minnesota player in 2026 class, picks Gophers over Alabama

article

The top football player in Minnesota’s high school class of 2026 is staying home.

Roman Voss, a quarterback and athlete out of Jackson County Central in southern Minnesota, announced Monday he’ll play in college for P.J. Fleck and the Gophers. Voss chose the Gophers over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He’s projected to play tight end in college. He’s a consensus four-star recruit and is the third straight top player to stay home after Cooper's Emmanuel Karmo did last year, and Koi Perich did two years ago. The last time that happened was 2016-18, with Carter Coughlin, Blaise Andries and Brevyn Spann-Ford.

The Gophers were Voss's first scholarship offer, and Fleck's staff has recruited him the longest. Voss took official visits to both Minnesota and Alabama. He's ranked No. 177 in the nation, and the No. 12 athlete.

With Voss's commitment, Fleck and the Gophers have the top three in-state players for the 2026 class. Forest Lake defensive lineman Howie Johnson and Rocori offensive lineman Andrew Trout, who are both four-star recruits, are also committed to the Gophers.

Fleck lands 2027 quarterback

On Saturday, it was announced Furian Inferrera, a quarterback out of national power Mater Dei in California, was switching his commitment from Boston College to Fleck and the Gophers. He’s the No. 36-ranked quarterback in the country and had offers from Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Oregon State among others. He had committed to Boston College in February, and got an offer from Fleck in May.