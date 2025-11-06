River Falls High School teammates win World Series together with Dodgers

The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers are world champions for the second time in as many years. This year's championship is hitting close to home for a community in western Wisconsin. Alex Call and JP Feyereisen both have ties to River Falls and may have earned a unique place in Major League Baseball history.



This is Alex Call's first World Series ring and JP Feyereisen's second.

Hard to put into words

Local perspective:

Alex Call and JP Feyereisen played baseball together for River Falls High School in 2010 and 2011 and were also on a team that won an American Legion State Championship.

Now, after taking different paths to the pros, they can both call themselves world champions.

"It's a true small town story and to have those two guys be able to do this together and get a ring together is pretty special," said River Falls High School baseball coach Ryan Bishop.

One of a kind record?

The backstory:

Feyereisen was a relief pitcher for the LA Dodgers for a couple of games earlier this season, while Call was traded from the Washington Nationals to the Dodgers in July.

But both of them were on the roster when the Dodgers won the World Series, which is believed to be the first time a pair of high school teammates have won World Series rings for the same team in the same year.

"It's almost one of those surreal things you don't really think about and then all of a sudden you hear about it and realize that that's a part of history that as of right now can never be taken away," said Bishop

Marv Call and his wife went to all seven games, including game 5, which his son started as an outfielder.

He says it's satisfying to see the years of struggle for both players pay off.

"It's a source of pride for us and for the community. Those two have exemplified hard work, determination, competitive spirit," said Marv Call.

Amazing, thrilling

What they're saying:

Call and Feyereisen's former coach hopes their success inspires other young ballplayers in River Falls to dream big and swing for the fences.

"Anything is possible if you put the heart and sacrifice into it and these two are living proof right here in our community," said Bishop.