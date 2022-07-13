Rickie Fowler commits, Mardy Fish accepts sponsor invite to 3M Open

Some of the best golfers in the world will be at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine next week for the fourth-annual 3M Open, and two more names were added to the list on Wednesday.

Tournament officials announced PGA pro Rickie Fowler, a fan-favorite, will play in the event for the second straight year. The California native is currently No. 148 in the World Golf Rankings, and No. 124 in the FedEx Cup Standings.

He has five career PGA wins, but just one top-10 finish so far during the 2021-22 season. That came in a tie for third last October at the CJ Cup at Summit. His last win came at the 2019 Waste Management Open in Phoenix.

The 3M Open will also have local flavor as Minnesota native and former professional tennis player Mardy Fish is playing at TPC Twin Cities next week on a sponsor’s exemption. Fish, 40, won a silver medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics and retired from professional tennis in 2015.

Since then, he’s had a successful run on the celebrity golf tour, winning two events. That includes winning the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe two years ago.

"We just wanted to do something different and bring him in and see how he could compete. He can play, he will not embarrass himself," Cavner said at 3M Open Media day last month. "I think he’ll do just fine, he’s got a lot of game."

This year’s field will include 32 players who have won a tournament within the last 12 months, including six winners so far this season. The biggest of those names includes Sungjae Im, Tom Hoge and Tony Finau.

The 3M Open will also feature 11 players who have finished in the top 10 in the tournament the last three years. They include Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Spring Lake Park native Troy Merritt, Charles Howell III and Finau.