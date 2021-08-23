Expand / Collapse search

Report: Epidemiologist Dr. Osterholm to speak to Vikings about COVID-19 vaccine Monday

By FOX 9 Staff
Head coach Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings addresses the team after practice at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 07, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images / Getty Images)

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - University of Minnesota epidemiologist and infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm will speak to the Minnesota Vikings Monday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero 

Osterholm's visit comes as the Vikings reportedly have one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the NFL. Coach Mike Zimmer has expressed frustration about players not getting the vaccine. 

Quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Nate Stanley and Kellen Mond missed several practices during training camp due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. In the regular season, key players could miss games if they test positive for COVID-19 or are a close contact and are not vaccinated. 