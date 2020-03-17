Report: Trae Waynes leaves Vikings to join Cincinnati Bengals

article

Trae Waynes is the latest Minnesota Vikings player to leave the franchise in free agency.

According to multiple reports, Waynes has agreed to a contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. The deal is for three years, and reportedly worth $42 million and will earn up to $20 million this season.

Waynes had been with the Vikings since 2015, and started 44 of 48 games the last three seasons in Minnesota. He had 65 solo tackles in 2017, including one sack. He also had two interceptions and 11 passes defended.

He finished the 2019 season with 58 tackles, four tackles for a loss, one interception and eight passes defended in 14 starts. The Vikings drafted Waynes in 2015 out of Michigan State.

Waynes joins Stephen Weatherly as players to leave the Vikings in free agency. Weatherly will reportedly sign a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Panthers on Wednesday.

The Vikings also released Xavier Rhodes and Linval Joseph last week.