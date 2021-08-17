Report: Timberwolves trade for guard Patrick Beverley

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves didn’t have a pick on NBA Draft night, and they’ve been largely quiet since free agency started.

That all changed on Tuesday. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Timberwolves are trading Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez to guard Patrick Beverley, who was with the L.A. Clippers until being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Beverley, 33, spent the last four seasons with the Clippers and played in 177 games, averaging eight points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting nearly 40 percent from the perimeter.

The Timberwolves moved up to the No. 6 spot in the 2019 NBA Draft to take Culver out of Texas Tech, but he struggled in two seasons at Minnesota and couldn’t stay healthy. Culver played in 97 games with the Timberwolves, including 37 last year, and averaged 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Hernangomez was part of Gerson Rosas’ massive roster overhaul before the trade deadline in 2020, coming to Minnesota in the same series of moves that brought Russell to the Timberwolves. He played in 52 games last season and started six, averaging 7.2 points and nearly four rebounds per game in a little over 17 minutes of play.