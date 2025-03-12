Harrison Smith returning to Vikings for 14th NFL season

The Brief Harrison Smith is returning to the Vikings for his 14th NFL season. Smith had three interceptions in 16 starts last year. He's returning for the 2025 season on a $10.25 million deal, and can earn up to $14 million with incentives.



Harrison Smith isn’t retiring just yet after all.

According to multiple national reports, the veteran safety is returning for his 14th season with the Minnesota Vikings. Smith is 36 years old, and there were thoughts that the 2024 season might be his last, especially when he got emotional in the Vikings’ locker room after their playoff loss at the Los Angeles Rams.

The Vikings confirmed Smith's return on their social media Wednesday night.

What it means

Why you should care:

His return is big news for the Vikings, with Cam Bynum leaving the team in free agency.

Smith reportedly agreed to a one-year, $10.25 million deal for the 2025 season and can earn up to $14 million in incentives.

Smith’s 2024 season

By the numbers:

Smith made 16 starts this past season and had three interceptions. He also had 87 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

Smith’s career

Dig deeper:

The Vikings drafted Smith out of Notre Dame with the No. 29 pick in the first round in 2012. He’s made 191 career starts and has 37 interceptions, four returned for touchdowns, has forced 12 forced fumbles and is a six-time Pro Bowl pick.