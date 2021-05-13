Expand / Collapse search

Report: Former Lynx star Seimone Augustus to retire

By FOX 9 Staff
UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT- August 17: Seimone Augustus #33 of the Minnesota Lynx defended by Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Connecticut Sun during the Connecticut Sun Vs Minnesota Lynx, WNBA regular season game at Mohegan Sun Arena on August 17, 2018 in Unca ((Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

(FOX 9) - Former Minnesota Lynx star Seimone Augustus will be retiring from the WNBA to begin a career in coaching, according to a report by Winsidr.

Augustus spent 14 of her 15 seasons with Minnesota, where she won four WNBA championships. She was picked first overall in the draft by the Lynx in 2006.

Throughout her storied career, she has been a WNBA All-Star eight times, won three Olympic gold medals, and named the 2006 Rookie of the Year and 2011 Finals MVP. As a Lynx, she averaged 15.9 points per game on a 48% field goal percentage.

Augustus spent her last season with the Los Angeles Sparks. According to reports, she will continue a role with the Sparks as an assistant coach.