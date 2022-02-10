Rams' OC Kevin O'Connell hints at coming to Minnesota Vikings after Super Bowl

Kevin O’Connell is expected to be named the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings as early as Monday. But first, he has the task of leading the L.A. Rams’ offense against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

O’Connell all but confirmed on Thursday he’s headed to Minnesota after the Super Bowl. He spoke with reporters on Thursday in his only session with media before Sunday’s game. He talked at length about what he’s learned with the Rams under Sean McVay as he soon heads to another chapter in his coaching career.

The Vikings are reportedly hiring O'Connell to replace Mike Zimmer as head coach, but the deal can't be made official until after the Super Bowl.

"First and foremost I’m feeling incredibly humbled for the opportunity that’s going to be ahead of me. But at the same time, I can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed the process of coming here to learning all about our coaches here, our players here, everybody in the support staff," O’Connell said. "What’s been put together here from a culture standpoint and just the human beings that you encounter every single day, it makes this place very special. It’s something that I’ve really tried to embrace and absorb, because it’s something I’d love to try to re-create. What it does is it allows the best of each and every person in the building to come out."

Vikings’ owner and president Mark Wilf talked about leadership, collaboration and communication as the qualities the franchise was looking for in its next general manager and head coach. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah preached the same in his introductory news conference at TCO Performance Center.

So what does O’Connell plan to bring to his next opportunity, presumably with the Vikings?

"Really talk about the collaboration that goes on and the communication that goes on in our building. Player to player, player to coach, coach to player, coach to coach, our staff with the front office, our staff with the sports performance team, our equipment staff, our operations people," O’Connell said. "Everybody is in lock step, everybody is in sync because the communication is at an elite standard on a daily basis."

JUSTIN JEFFERSON WANTS KIRK COUSINS BACK WITH VIKINGS

Vikings’ star receiver Justin Jefferson was on radio row at the Super Bowl on Wednesday, and appeared on the Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio. He was asked about the future of quarterback Kirk Cousins with the Vikings. Cousins is due to make $45 million guaranteed in 2022. That heavy hit to the salary cap makes him a candidate for a trade, or restructured contract.

Jefferson admitted there’s uncertainty, but said he wants Cousins back.

"You know especially with the new head coach, new GM, nobody is expecting anything at this moment. If he’s there, great. I love Kirk, I love Kirk as a person, I love Kirk as a quarterback. He’s been doing a tremendous job with me ever since I got into the league so I definitely would not mind him staying," Jefferson said. I love Kirk, but if the GM and head coach want to a different route, then that’s on them. At the end of the day, I don’t make the decisions. I’m just here to play football and I want to give it my all no matter who the quarterback is."

With Cousins at quarterback, Jefferson made NFL history with 3,016 receiving yards in his first two seasons. He has 17 career touchdowns in 33 games with Cousins at quarterback. Jefferson came 17 yards shy of breaking Randy Moss’s single-season receiving yards record this past season.

He was also asked if he thinks the Vikings can win a Super Bowl with Cousins leading the offense.

"I honestly do. I feel like Kirk is an outstanding quarterback. I feel like we all just need to play with that confidence, all need to boost him up. I just feel like Kirk just needs to go out there and just have fun with it," Jefferson said. "Just have that confidence, have that swagger, trust in his playmakers to get the ball and do what they have to do. I’m happy for this upcoming year."