Preseason hero QB Kyle Sloter among Vikings final roster cuts
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Preseason MVP Kyle Sloter was among the players cut Saturday as the Vikings trimmed down their roster to the 53-man squad.
Along with Sloter, the Vikings also waived wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, rookie QB Jake Browning, and versatile kicker Kaare Vedvik -- who the team had just acquired in a trade a few weeks back.
The 6-foot-5-inch Sloter had racked up 443 passing yards, four touchdowns, a 76.5 completion percentage, and a 120 QB rating, with just one interception over four preseason games in 2019. His performance caught the eye of fans during the summer.
With his departure, the Vikings will enter the season with just two quarterbacks: starter Kirk Cousins and backup Sean Mannion.
The Vikings also announced a trade, sending a conditional pick to Kansas City for CB Mark Fields.
Full roster moves from Vikings:
WAIVED:
PLAYER................... POS... EXP................... COLLEGE
Ade Aruna (Injured)....... DE...... 2......................... Tulane
Jeff Badet.................... WR...... 1.................... Oklahoma
Khari Blasingame........... FB...... R.................... Vanderbilt
Jake Browning............... QB...... R.................. Washington
Reshard Cliett................ LB...... 3............... South Florida
Aviante Collins................. T...... 3............................ TCU
Curtis Cothran............... DT...... 1................... Penn State
Davion Davis................ WR...... R...... Sam Houston State
Devante Downs.............. LB...... 2..................... California
Cornelius Edison.............. C...... 4.............. Portland State
De'Angelo Henderson....... RB...... 3........... Coastal Carolina
Cole Hikutini................... TE...... 3...................... Louisville
Alexander Hollins.......... WR...... R.............. Eastern Illinois
Craig James.................. CB...... 2............ Southern Illinois
Stacy Keely................... DE...... R............................ UAB
John Keenoy................... C...... R........ Western Michigan
Greer Martini................. LB...... 1................. Notre Dame
Nate Meadors................ CB...... R.......................... UCLA
Dillon Mitchell............... WR...... R........................ Oregon
Storm Norton................... T...... 2......................... Toledo
Tito Odenigbo................ DT...... R................... Miami (FL)
Anree Saint-Amour........ DE...... R............... Georgia Tech
Karter Schult................. DE...... 2.............. Northern Iowa
Kyle Sloter.................... QB...... 3........ Northern Colorado
Cameron Smith.............. LB...... R......... Sothern California
Derron Smith................... S...... 4................ Fresno State
Duke Thomas................ CB...... 2.......................... Texas
Laquon Treadwell......... WR...... 4................... Mississippi
Kaare Vedvik................ P/K...... 1....................... Marshall
Nate Wozniak.................. T...... 1.................... Minnesota
Isaiah Wharton (Injured)......... S...... R....................... Rutgers
Brandon Zylstra............ WR...... 2.... Concordia-Moorhead
PLACED ON RESERVE/SUSPENDED:
PLAYER................... POS... EXP................... COLLEGE
Holton Hill.................... CB........ 2.......................... Texas
PLACED ON RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM (PUP):
PLAYER................... POS... EXP................... COLLEGE
David Morgan............... TE........ 4....... Texas-San Antonio
PLACED ON RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY (NFI):
PLAYER................... POS... EXP................... COLLEGE
Tashawn Bower........... DE........ 3............................. LSU
ACQUIRED VIA TRADE FROM KANSAS CITY FOR A CONDITIONAL SELECTION IN 2021 NFL DRAFT:
PLAYER................... POS... EXP................... COLLEGE
Mark Fields.................. CB....... R...................... Clemson
The Vikings active roster now stands at 53 players