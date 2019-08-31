Preseason hero QB Kyle Sloter among Vikings final roster cuts

article

Preseason MVP Kyle Sloter was among the players cut Saturday as the Vikings trimmed down their roster to the 53-man squad.

Along with Sloter, the Vikings also waived wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, rookie QB Jake Browning, and versatile kicker Kaare Vedvik -- who the team had just acquired in a trade a few weeks back.

The 6-foot-5-inch Sloter had racked up 443 passing yards, four touchdowns, a 76.5 completion percentage, and a 120 QB rating, with just one interception over four preseason games in 2019. His performance caught the eye of fans during the summer.

With his departure, the Vikings will enter the season with just two quarterbacks: starter Kirk Cousins and backup Sean Mannion.

The Vikings also announced a trade, sending a conditional pick to Kansas City for CB Mark Fields.

Full roster moves from Vikings:

WAIVED:

PLAYER................... POS... EXP................... COLLEGE

Ade Aruna (Injured)....... DE...... 2......................... Tulane

Jeff Badet.................... WR...... 1.................... Oklahoma

Khari Blasingame........... FB...... R.................... Vanderbilt

Jake Browning............... QB...... R.................. Washington

Reshard Cliett................ LB...... 3............... South Florida

Aviante Collins................. T...... 3............................ TCU

Curtis Cothran............... DT...... 1................... Penn State

Davion Davis................ WR...... R...... Sam Houston State

Devante Downs.............. LB...... 2..................... California

Cornelius Edison.............. C...... 4.............. Portland State

De'Angelo Henderson....... RB...... 3........... Coastal Carolina

Cole Hikutini................... TE...... 3...................... Louisville

Alexander Hollins.......... WR...... R.............. Eastern Illinois

Craig James.................. CB...... 2............ Southern Illinois

Stacy Keely................... DE...... R............................ UAB

John Keenoy................... C...... R........ Western Michigan

Greer Martini................. LB...... 1................. Notre Dame

Nate Meadors................ CB...... R.......................... UCLA

Dillon Mitchell............... WR...... R........................ Oregon

Storm Norton................... T...... 2......................... Toledo

Tito Odenigbo................ DT...... R................... Miami (FL)

Anree Saint-Amour........ DE...... R............... Georgia Tech

Karter Schult................. DE...... 2.............. Northern Iowa

Kyle Sloter.................... QB...... 3........ Northern Colorado

Cameron Smith.............. LB...... R......... Sothern California

Derron Smith................... S...... 4................ Fresno State

Duke Thomas................ CB...... 2.......................... Texas

Laquon Treadwell......... WR...... 4................... Mississippi

Kaare Vedvik................ P/K...... 1....................... Marshall

Nate Wozniak.................. T...... 1.................... Minnesota

Isaiah Wharton (Injured)......... S...... R....................... Rutgers

Brandon Zylstra............ WR...... 2.... Concordia-Moorhead

PLACED ON RESERVE/SUSPENDED:

PLAYER................... POS... EXP................... COLLEGE

Holton Hill.................... CB........ 2.......................... Texas

PLACED ON RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM (PUP):

PLAYER................... POS... EXP................... COLLEGE

David Morgan............... TE........ 4....... Texas-San Antonio

PLACED ON RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY (NFI):

PLAYER................... POS... EXP................... COLLEGE

Tashawn Bower........... DE........ 3............................. LSU

ACQUIRED VIA TRADE FROM KANSAS CITY FOR A CONDITIONAL SELECTION IN 2021 NFL DRAFT:

PLAYER................... POS... EXP................... COLLEGE

Mark Fields.................. CB....... R...................... Clemson

The Vikings active roster now stands at 53 players