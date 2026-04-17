Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Timberwolves playoffs: How to watch

The Brief Both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Wild begin their own playoff series this weekend. The Wolves will start Game 1 in Denver beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Creating a double-header for Minnesota sports fans, the Wild will then start Game 1 in Dallas at 4:30 p.m.



An unofficial sign of spring in Minnesota in recent years, both the Minnesota Wild and Timberwolves begin their playoffs this Saturday.

Below you can find the schedules for both teams, and how to view the games.

Minnesota Timberwolves schedule

What we know:

The Timberwolves will face a familiar foe in the first round, taking on the Denver Nuggets.

The Wolves and Nuggets have met multiple times in the postseason in recent years, with the Nuggets winning 4-1 in the first round of the 2023 playoffs and the Wolves winning 4-3 in the second round of the 2024 playoffs.

Here's how to watch the games (times and broadcast partners subject to change):

Game 1: Saturday, April 18 — 2:30 p.m. at Denver (Amazon Prime)

Game 2: Monday, April 20 — 9:30 p.m. at Denver (NBC)

Game 3: Thursday, April 23 — 8:30 p.m. at Minnesota (Amazon Prime)

Game 4: Saturday, April 25 — 7:30 p.m. at Minnesota (ABC)

Game 5: Monday, April 27 at Denver — (TBD)

Game 6: Thursday, April 30 in Minnesota — (TBD)

Game 7: Saturday, May 2 at Denver — (TBD)

Minnesota Wild schedule

What we know:

Hoping to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season, the Wild will have a tough road ahead as they take on the second-best team in the Western Conference against the Dallas Stars, who finished the season with an impressive 50-20 record.

They've been in the playoffs a total of 14 times in their 25 seasons, but have never made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals. Last year, they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round.

Here's how to watch the games (times and broadcast partners subject to change):

Game 1: April 18 — 4:30 p.m. at Dallas (ESPN)

Game 2: April 20 — 8:30 p.m. at Dallas (ESPN)

Game 3: April 22 — 8:30 p.m. at Minnesota (TNT, truTV, HBO MAX)

Game 4: April 25 — 4:30 p.m. at Minnesota (TBS, truTV, HBO MAX)

Game 5: April 28 at Dallas — (TBD)

Game 6: April 30 at Minnesota — (TBD)

Game 7: May 2 at Dallas — (TBD)