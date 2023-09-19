PJ Fleck Show: Gophers head to Northwestern after loss to UNC

The P.J. Fleck Show continues on FOX 9 and this week, the University of Minnesota football team is coming off its first loss of the season.

Missed opportunities and a big day from Drake Maye summed up a 31-13 loss to the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill. This week, the Gophers resume Big Ten play with a night game at Northwestern.

On this week’s show, Coach Fleck, FOX 9’ Pierre Noujaim, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard look back at Saturday’s loss to North Carolina. For the second straight week, Darius Taylor is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after rushing for 138 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

They also preview Saturday’s game at Northwestern, a program in turmoil after Pat Fitzgerald was dismissed as head coach in the offseason amid allegations of hazing and racism within the team. The Wildcats are 1-2 with losses to Rutgers and Duke, and a win over UTEP.

Gophers’ center Nathan Boe also joins the show, and has an intriguing connection to FOX 9.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the PJ Fleck Show!