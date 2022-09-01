PJ Fleck greets Jerry Kill on field before Gophers host New Mexico State

The University of Minnesota football team hosts New Mexico State Thursday night at Huntington Bank Stadium, which marks Jerry Kill’s return to Minnesota.

Kill said a few years ago he would never set foot on the campus again, after PJ Fleck replaced Tracy Claeys as head coach following a 9-4 season in 2016. Kill had to step down as Gophers’ football coach seven games into the 2015 season, due to health issues related to epilepsy. Kill has made several critical comments about Fleck, adding intrigue to Thursday night’s match-up.

Fleck said last week he would seek out Kill for a handshake before the game on the field. He said, "I’ve been a head coach 10 years, I’ve never not shaken another head coach’s hand."

He kept true to his word, approaching Kill on the field at Huntington Bank Stadium, shaking his hand and engaging in conversation. The Gophers enter the night 36.5-point favorites against Kill’s Aggies.