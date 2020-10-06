Packers put indefinite hold on having fans at Lambeau Field

article

The Green Bay Packers are 4-0 and have a one-game lead in the NFC North Division, but it doesn’t appear that they’ll have a home field advantage with fans this season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it appears unlikely that there will be fans at Lambeau Field this season. Because of an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Green Bay area and in Wisconsin in general, the Packers have decided to put an indefinite hold on having fans this season.

The Packers beat the Detroit Lions 42-21 in Week 2 at Lambeau Field. Monday night, they beat the winless Atlanta Falcons 30-16.

Tuesday, the state of Wisconsin reported another 2,020 new cases, bringing the 7-day case increase average to 2,346. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 136,379.

Statewide, Wisconsin has seen a 154 percent increase in cases over the last four weeks, the third highest nationally.

Advertisement

"We are very concerned with the rate of infection in our area," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a statement. "We are trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases, and based on recommendations from community healthcare and public health officials, hosting fans at the stadium for games is not advisable at this time.

"We'd all like to resume safely attending games at Lambeau Field. We know enjoying gameday is an integral part of our community and recognize how important it is to our area. However, the health and safety of our players, staff and community is our priority. We all need to take the pandemic seriously and do our part to reduce the spread of the virus, which should lead to significant improvement in the rates of infection and hospitalizations. At that point we'll be able to experience games in person. We urge everyone to wear masks, socially distance and practice proper hand hygiene. When watching our games, please limit the people with whom you cheer to your small circle of family or close friends."

So far, the Packers haven't let the lack of fans dictate their energy or play on the field. In addition to their two home wins, they opened the season with 43-34 win over the Minnesota Vikings in an empty U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Packers have six regular season games left at Lambeau Field.