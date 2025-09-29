P.J. Fleck’s message to Gophers’ student tailgaters: ‘Let it rip, start earlier’

The Brief Gophers' coach P.J. Fleck thanked the student section for their energy in Saturday's home comeback win over Rutgers to open Big Ten play. Drake Lindsey led the Gophers with 324 yards and three touchdowns to beat the Scarlet Knights. Minnesota (3-1, 1-0) heads to No. 1-ranked Ohio State Saturday night.



The University of Minnesota football team is 3-1 and 1-0 in Big Ten play after coming back from down 14-0 in the first quarter to beat Rutgers 31-28 on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in its conference opener.

P.J. Fleck thanks Gophers' students

What we know:

The Gophers take that 1-0 conference record to No. 1-ranked Ohio State this Saturday night. P.J. Fleck ended his weekly news conference Monday thanking Gophers’ student fans for their energy on Saturday. The student section was full, and it was ready for Rutgers.

Scarlet Knights’ coach Greg Schiano said postgame it was difficult to get plays in because of the crowd noise. Fleck’s coaches told him it felt like a night game atmosphere against a ranked team, rather than an 11 a.m. kickoff. The team sees the students on fraternity row as it enters the stadium for the pregame Ski-U-March.

Fleck’s message to Gophers’ tailgaters: "Keep doing it, start earlier."

"We drive right through Greek row as we get into the stadium, and they’re letting it rip. This is eight in the morning, I can’t imagine what they were like at night. I can’t thank them enough," Fleck said.

‘We’re walking into a really hostile environment’

Why you should care:

The Gophers get their toughest test of the season so far Saturday night, facing No. 1-ranked and 4-0 Ohio State, which is coming off a 24-6 win over Washington. The Buckeyes are allowing just five points per game, and they’re the defending national champions.

Fleck and the Gophers are preparing for a night game at Ohio Stadium. "The Horseshoe" is one of the toughest environments in college football.

"We’re going to do everything we can to simulate it, I don’t think you can ever do that exactly because that place is 107,000 fans and it’s deafening. We know we’re walking into a really hostile environment," Fleck said. "We know what type of team we’re going to play, the defending national champions. The moment can’t be bigger than the fundamentals and details of your execution."

‘We’re going to put it in No. 5’s hands’

What they're saying:

The Gophers were having issues running the ball against Rutgers, finishing with 35 total yards on the ground. So instead, Fleck turned to redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey to get Minnesota out of an early 14-0 hole.

He delivered with his best game so far as a starting quarterback. Lindsey was 31-of-41 for 324 yards and three touchdowns, to Jalen Smith, Javon Tracy and Le’Meke Brockington.

Fleck told Lindsey at half they were putting the game on his shoulders. Fleck watched in person as Lindsey led his Arkansas high school team to a state championship.

"The conversation on the headset is we’re going to put this thing in No. 5’s hands. That’s the best shot we have to win this football game, and he came through," Fleck said. "He’s used to that, he likes that."