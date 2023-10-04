P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers host Michigan

In the latest episode of the P.J. Fleck Show on Fox 9, the Gophers improved to 3-2 on the season and bounced back from two straight losses with a 35-24 Homecoming win over Louisiana at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Zach Evans had 15 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown as Minnesota had the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the fourth straight time. Daniel Jackson had a pair of touchdown catches, and finished with five receptions for 89 yards.

On this week’s show, P.J. Fleck joins Fox 9’s Pierre Noujaim, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard to talk about the win, and give an early look at the No. 2-ranked Michigan Wolverines.

Fleck is 0-2 against Michigan at Minnesota, losing most recently 49-24 to open the 2020 season. Defensive back Justin Walley also joins the show.

Watch the video for this week’s full episode of the P.J. Fleck Show on Fox 9!