P.J. Fleck plans to add QB out of transfer portal for Gophers 2025 season

The Brief P.J. Fleck and the Gophers added 20 incoming freshmen on National Signing Day Fleck kept Emmanuel Karmo, the top player iin Minnesota for the 2025 class, home Fleck says he will attempt to bring in a starting-caliber quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal



Coming off a seven-win regular season and upcoming bowl game, the University of Minnesota football team signed 20 incoming freshmen to the 2025 class on Wednesday.

It’s National Signing Day for high school recruits in the early period, and P.J. Fleck prefers to ink his new players in December, rather than in February. Fleck had all 20 of his incoming players signed by shortly after 9 a.m. The class currently ranks No. 51 nationally, and No. 15 in the Big Ten.

The Gophers also had their first bowl practice on Wednesday. They’ll learn their bowl destination Sunday night, after conference championship games are held and the College Football Playoff teams are solidified.

The 2025 class

For the second straight year and seventh time in nine seasons, Fleck kept the No. 1 player in the state home. Cooper edge rusher Emmanuel Karmo signed with the Gophers on Wednesday. Last year, it was Esko’s Koi Perich, who was just named First-Team All-Big Ten after five interceptions as a freshman.

In Fleck’s eyes, he also kept Minnesota’s top three players home. That includes Caledonia linebacker Ethan Stendel. Fleck also signed East Ridge punter Luke Ryerse, one of the best in the nation, who will also likely play baseball at Minnesota. Fleck kept six in-state players home, the second-most in his tenure.

Fleck says the class features five four-star athletes, two of them being in-state players. He also landed four-star quarterback Jackson Kollock.

Here is the class in its entirety:

Offensive Line

Mark Handy, Albuquerque, N.M. / La Cueva

Kaveon Lee, Plainfield Ill. / Plainfield Central

Daniel Shipp, Eastvale, Calif. / Centennial

Nicholas Spence, Peoria, Ariz. / Liberty



Quarterback

Jackson Kollock, Laguna Beach, Calif. / Laguna Beach



Running Back

Grant Washington, Avon, Ohio / St. Ignatius



Wide Receiver

Legend Lyons, Covina, Cali. / Charter Oak

Bradley Martino, Naples Fla. / First Baptist Academy



Defensive Line

Enoch Atewogbola, Avon, Ind. / Avon

Colin Hansen, Byron, Minn. / Byron

Rhett Hlavacka, Fond du Lac, Wis. / Fond du Lac

Jayquan Stubbs, Cleveland, Ohio / Cleveland Heights

Abu Tarawallie, Freetown, Sierra Leone and New Hope, Minn. / Providence Academy



Linebacker

Nate Cleveland, Hoffman Estates, Ill. / Hoffman Estates

Emmanuel Karmo, Minneapolis, Minn. / Robbinsdale Cooper

Ethan Stendel, Caledonia, Minn. / Caledonia



Defensive Back

Zack Harden Jr., Eatonton, Ga. / Newton

Naiim Parrish, Freehold, N.J. / Bergen Catholic



Kicker

Daniel Jackson, Alexandria, Minn. / Alexandria Area



Punter

Luke Ryerse, Woodbury, Minn. / East Ridge

The transfer portal

Fleck said Wednesday he’s already had conversations with a majority of the 2024 roster that can return. The NCAA transfer portal officially opens Dec. 9, but some players are already announcing their departure. Fleck said the Gophers will add between 10-15 players out of the transfer portal, depending on the numbers.

He did say they plan to bring in a starting-caliber quarterback from the portal to compete. Max Brosmer is out of eligibility. Redshirt freshman Drake Lindsay will compete for the starting job in 2025, and other quarterbacks on the roster include Max Shikenjanski and Dylan Wittke.