P.J. Fleck explains ‘Bring the Boom’ celebration after Gophers beat Maryland

The University of Minnesota football team beat Maryland 48-23 on Saturday to improve to 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in Big Ten play. P.J. Fleck had an interesting way of celebrating the win over the Terrapins.

Gophers’ social media crews got Fleck on camera doing the "Bring the Boom" dance that’s become a thing on TikTok. He had to learn about it from his video coordinator, Matt Childress, after defensive players started doing the dance after turnovers in practice.

"I have no idea, I had no idea what it was. I had no idea what "Bring the Boom" is, we actually had to look it up in a staff meeting," Fleck said at his Monday news conference. "We have an interception or a turnover song in practice, and it changed. I’m like wait a second, if we’re going to change it I have to know what we’re doing because I’m so accustomed when I hear it, I know the defense got a takeaway. I gotta know so I can go over there and celebrate with them."

Fleck was following the lead of star freshman safety Koi Perich, who did the dance after recording his fifth interception of the season. It comes from a family who shops at Costco and does the dance if they like an item.

"It’s not a hard dance, and that’s why I did it. They got a kick out of it, you do that for your players, this is serious stuff with them. I didn’t do that all week with them until I did it, it’s part of the 1-0 celebration I guess," Fleck said.

Breakout game for Elijah Spencer?

Elijah Spencer came to the Gophers after two seasons at Charlotte, where he had 85 catches for 1,324 yards and 15 touchdowns, and was the Conference USA Freshman of the Year. Last year, just nine catches for 65 yards, but he did have three touchdowns. He also struggled with drops.

He might have had his breakout game with the Gophers on Saturday. Spencer had six catches for 99 yards, and a pair of touchdowns.

"Elijah needed more development and more time. I think you’re seeing what Elijah has always had in him," Fleck said. "This year you see the confidence, you see the growth, you see the maturity. NFL scouts are asking about him."

Beating Bielema

When Fleck first arrived at Minnesota, he heard constantly about how he had to beat rivals Wisconsin and Iowa. He’s done both, but he has one more thorn in his side this week as the Gophers travel to Illinois. Bret Bielema is 9-0 against Minnesota in his time both at Wisconsin and now as the head coach of the Illini.

Fleck is still seeking his first win over Bielema, and earning bowl eligibility in the process.

"This is going to bore you, 1-0, that’s all we’re worried about. I have a lot of respect for Coach Bielema and what he does. He always has a hard, smashmouth tough football team no matter where he was – Wisconsin, Arkansas, Illinois. It’s his DNA," Fleck said.

Minnesota and Illinois kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday.