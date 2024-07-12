Expand / Collapse search

Oregon holds tearful memorial for Khyree Jackson

By
Published  July 12, 2024 4:26pm CDT
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9
article

EAGAN, MN - MAY 10: Minnesota Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson (31) talks with the media during Minnesota Vikings Rookie Camp on May 10, 2024, at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, MN.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There were a lot of tears and a few smiles as the Oregon football team held a vigil Thursday night for defensive back Khyree Jackson.

The Minnesota Vikings’ fourth round draft choice was killed in a car accident in Maryland earlier this month, along with two of his high school teammates. Jackson was just 24 years old.

Coach remembers Vikings CB Khyree Jackson

Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback, 24-year-old Khyree Jackson has died after a car accident overnight, the team confirmed.

He had quit football for a brief time before playing two seasons at Alabama. He spent last year at Oregon. Coach Dan Lanning and some of his former teammates were brought to tears Thursday night when reflecting on Jackson’s life.

"Khyree had a goal. He had a goal to play, to make it in the NFL. Khyree made that goal," Lanning said.

The Vikings report to training camp in about two weeks, and it will surely be emotional as the team convenes in its first few days.