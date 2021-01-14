Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Redwood County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Goodhue County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Wabasha County
High Wind Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Rock County

On this day 3 years go? The Vikings and the 'Minneapolis Miracle'

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Updated 5 mins ago
MINNEAPOLIS - It’s a "where were you" type of moment that Minnesota Vikings fans who saw it and witnessed it with their own eyes will never forget the rest of their lives.

On this date three years ago, Case Keenum hit Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard walk-off touchdown to lift the Vikings over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoffs. The play, tabbed the "Minneapolis Miracle" put the Vikings one win away from playing a virtual home game in the Super Bowl.

Stefon Diggs makes touchdown

A Fox 9 photographer caught video of Stefon Diggs as he made touchdown

Stefon Diggs on game-winning touchdown

Stefon Diggs says quarterback Case Keenum gave him a chance in the last few seconds of the Minnesota Vikings' playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.

The play and ensuing celebration is plastered around TCO Performance Center in Eagan in posters and a mural.

That year, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Now, neither Keenum nor Diggs are still with the Vikings. Keenum started 14 games that season after Sam Bradford, who the Vikings hoped would replace the injured Teddy Bridgewater, went down for the season with his own knee injury. The Vikings traded Diggs this offseason for four draft picks, one of which went to Justin Jefferson, who earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors this year and is a favorite to win NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The "Minneapolis Miracle" prompted the Vikings to use the slogan "Bring it Home" as marketing material in the week leading up to the game at Philadelphia. Grown men watching the play live shed tears, some jumped in ice cold snowbanks and celebrations went viral on social media.

Vikings fans would like to forget the rest. A week later, one of their worst performances in franchise history in a 38-7 loss at Philadelphia for the NFC title. But for one day, one game, the Vikings beat the odds, did something they never do and bedlam ensued at U.S. Bank Stadium.

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, 20 years ago on this date the Vikings lost at the New York Giants 41-0 in the NFC title game. It's a game we affectionately label "41-donut."

On Jan. 14, 2001, Kerry Collins passed for 389 yards and five touchdowns. Ike Hilliard had 10 catches for 155 yards and two scores. The Vikings managed nine first downs, 114 total yards and were 1-for-8 on third down. Daunte Culpepper threw three interceptions, was sacked four times and had a 13.7 rating.

Only the Vikings could have two playoff results on the complete opposite end of the spectrum on the same date.