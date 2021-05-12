NFL schedule Week 1: Vikings-Bengals, Packers-Saints on FOX

article

The NFL on FOX Week 1 schedule has been released. The Minnesota Vikings will open the season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a 12 p.m. CT kickoff on FOX 9. The NFL on FOX Week 1 doubleheader continues with the Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints at 3:25 p.m. CT.

NFL on FOX schedule for Week 1 (Sept. 12, 2021)

12 PM CT / 1 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons

San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts

3:25 PM CT / 4:25 PM ET

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Denver Broncos at New York Giants

Don’t miss the entire 2021 NFL Schedule Release Show, Wednesday at 7 PM CT / 8 PM ET on NFL Network and FS1.

The NFL’s goal is to have full stadiums this season. Single game tickets go on sale at 7 PM CT / 8 PM ET Wednesday at NFL.com/tickets.

NFL schedule release 2021: How to win $5,000

FOX Super 6 is joining in on the party and adding to the excitement by giving away $5,000 absolutely for free on Wednesday as the schedule is revealed – and you could be the big winner. GET INFO

Week 1 games on CBS

12 PM CT / 1 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team

3:25 PM CT / 4:25 PM ET

Cleveland Browns at Chiefs

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Primetime games

The Thursday Night Football season opener will be the Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9

The first Sunday Night Football game of the season will be the Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams.

The first Monday Night Football game of the season will be the Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders.

Vikings rookie camp May 14-16

The Vikings will have rookie minicamp May 14-16, where the team’s 11 2021 draft picks and 11 undrafted college free agents will hold workouts. That’s where they’ll get their first look at No. 23 overall choice Christian Darrisaw, quarterback Kellen Mond and Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis among others.

They’ll have three sessions of organized team activities, May 24-26, June 1-3 and June 8-11. The Vikings can hold in-person team meetings as long as they stay in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. They’ll have up to 10 days of workouts, with no live contact. They will have 7-on-7, 9-on-9 and 11-on-11 drills.

Advertisement

The Vikings will also hold one session of mandatory minicamp, which will be June 15-17.