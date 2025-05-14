NFL schedule release: Vikings open 2025 season at Bears on Monday Night Football

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings announced their 2025 regular season schedule Wednesday night. They'll open the season Sept. 8 at the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The Vikings and NFL announced they will host the Detroit Lions in an NFC North Division showdown at 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, broadcast on Netflix. They get a reunion with Sam Darnold at the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 30. The Vikings will also be featured in two international games in consecutive weeks - Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland, and Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns in London.



The Minnesota Vikings will open the 2025 regular season against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Monday Night Football.

The Vikings and all 32 NFL teams released their regular season schedules Wednesday night. We also already knew the Vikings are hosting the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day, and traveling to Ireland to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, and London to face the Cleveland Browns in consecutive weeks.

Vikings to have at least 8 games on FOX 9

The schedule:

Here’s a look at the regular season schedule by week. The Vikings will have at least eight games on FOX 9.

Week 1 – Sept. 8 @ Bears (Monday Night Football on ESPN/ABC), 7:15 p.m.

Week 2 – Sept. 14 vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sunday Night Football on NBC), 7:20 p.m.

Week 3 – Sept. 21 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (CBS), 12 p.m.

Week 4 – Sept. 28 @ Pittsburgh Steelers (Dublin, Ireland on NFL Network), 8:30 a.m.

Week 5 – Oct. 5 @ Cleveland Browns (London, England on NFL Network), 8:30 a.m.

Week 6 – BYE

Week 7 – Oct. 19 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (FOX 9), Noon

Week 8 – Oct. 23 @ L.A. Chargers (Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime), 7:15 p.m.

Week 9 – Nov. 2 @ Detroit Lions (FOX 9), Noon

Week 10 – Nov. 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens (FOX 9), Noon

Week 11 – Nov. 16 vs. Chicago Bears (FOX 9), Noon

Week 12 – Nov. 23 @ Green Bay Packers (FOX 9), Noon

Week 13 – Nov. 30 @ Seattle Seahawks (FOX 9), 3:05 p.m.

Week 14 – Dec. 7 vs. Washington Commanders (FOX 9), Noon

Week 15 – Dec. 14 @ Dallas Cowboys (Sunday Night Football on NBC), 7:20 p.m.

Week 16 – Dec. 21 @ New York Giants (FOX 9), Noon

Week 17 – Dec. 25 vs. Detroit Lions (Netflix), 3:30 p.m.

Week 18 – Jan. 3 or 4 vs. Green Bay Packers (Time and TV TBD)

Vikings host Lions on Christmas Day

Why you should care:

Thousands of Vikings’ fans will be spending at least part of their Christmas Day at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings and NFL announced they will host NFC North Division rival Detroit Lions at 3:30 p.m. on Christmas, and the game will be broadcast on Netflix.

It'll be their third Christmas Day game in team history.

Vikings get 2 international games

Why you should care:

The Vikings announced Tuesday for the first time in franchise history, they’ll be playing international games in consecutive weeks. They’ll be featured in the NFL’s first regular season game in Dublin, Ireland, facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.

The following week, the Vikings head to London to face the Cleveland Browns. The Vikings are 4-0 in London after beating Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur last week.

The Vikings are already the road teams in the international games, so they won’t lose any of their eight home games.

Sam Darnold reunion in late November

Why you should care:

The Vikings face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Nov. 30, a 3:05 p.m. kickoff on FOX 9. That means a reunion with Sam Darnold after one season in Minnesota. Darnold signed with the Seahawks in free agency after throwing for more than 4,300 yards and 35 touchdowns last season, both career-highs.

Week 18 against Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium

What we know:

The Vikings will close out the regular season on either Jan. 3 or 4, 2025, against the rival Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Time will tell if that game has playoff implications for either team.