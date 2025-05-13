NFL schedule release: Vikings headed to Dublin, London for consecutive games

article

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are playing two international games as part of their 2025 regular season schedule. The Vikings will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland, and the Cleveland Browns in London. The Vikings will not lose a home game, as both the Steelers and Browns are road opponents on the schedule. The Vikings are 4-0 all-time in London, most recently a win over the New York Jets last year.



The Minnesota Vikings will be heading across the pond for two games in consecutive weeks as part of the 2025 regular season.

It would be the first time in franchise history the Vikings would have two international games — and the first time in NFL history a team would play two consecutive international games in different countries.

Vikings-Steelers in Dublin

What we know:

The Vikings are set to face Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland. The Steelers are the host, with Pittsburgh being one of Minnesota’s road opponents in 2025.

The game will be at 8:30 a.m. CT on Sept. 28, according to reports.

Vikings-Browns in London

What's next:

The Vikings will then head southeast the following week to face old friend Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns in London.

The game will be at 8:30 a.m. CT on Oct. 5 on NFL Network.

The Browns are the home team, as they’re one of Minnesota’s 2025 road opponents. That means the Vikings’ schedule features two international games without losing a home game.

Vikings history in London

Why you should care:

This marks the fifth time the Vikings will have played in London. They beat Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets last season at Tottenham Hotspur. The Vikings also beat the New Orleans Saints 28-25 in 2022, also at Tottenham Hotspur. They beat the Browns 33-16 at Tickenham Stadium in October 2017. In their first London game, the Vikings beat the Steelers 34-27 in September 2013.

The Vikings are looking to improve to 5-0 in London.