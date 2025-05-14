NFL schedule release: Vikings to host Detroit Lions on Christmas Day

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings will announce their full 2025 regular season schedule at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Vikings and NFL announced they will host the Detroit Lions in an NFC North Division showdown at 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, broadcast on Netflix. The Vikings will also be featured in two international games in consecutive weeks - Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland, and Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns in London.



The Minnesota Vikings will release their full 2025 regular season schedule at 7 p.m. Wednesday as part of the NFL’s schedule release day.

We already know of at least three regular season games. Thousands of Vikings’ fans will be spending at least part of their Christmas Day at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings and NFL announced they will host NFC North Division rival Detroit Lions at 3:30 p.m. on Christmas, and the game will be broadcast on Netflix.

It'll be their third Christmas Day game in team history.

Vikings get 2 international games

The Vikings announced Tuesday for the first time in franchise history, they’ll be playing international games in consecutive weeks. They’ll be featured in the NFL’s first regular season game in Dublin, Ireland, facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4.

The following week, the Vikings head to London to face the Cleveland Browns. The Vikings are 4-0 in London after beating Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur last week.

The Vikings are already the road teams in the international games, so they won’t lose any of their eight home games.

The rest of the schedule

We’ll learn the rest of the Vikings’ schedule at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and you can watch a FOX 9 schedule release special with Jim Rich and Pete Bercich of the Vikings Radio Network. We’ll find out how many primetime games the Vikings get, and how many you can watch on FOX 9.