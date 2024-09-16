NFL ref Tyree Walton shows off speed during Justin Jefferson TD

Justin Jefferson had the highlight reel play of the Minnesota Vikings’ 23-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers with a 97-yard touchdown catch, the longest of his career.

But Jefferson might not have even been the best athlete on the field for the play. That honor might go to NFL referee Tyree Walton. Watching the play back, Sam Darnold hits Jefferson with a bomb that travels about 54 yards in the air.

Walton is in full sprint, running in stride with Jefferson who is trailed by two 49ers defenders. Walton sees Jefferson coming his way and puts on the breaks, then switches direction as Jefferson makes a cut for the end zone. Lastly, he flips his hips at about the 10-yard line as Jefferson out runs the defense to the corner of the end zone.

"That was unbelievable," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday of Walton. "And the sneaky change of direction there, to flip his hips at the end. I showed the team that a little bit ago, and they were having a good time with that."

The play gave the Vikings a 10-0 lead over the 49ers.

Who is Tyrell Walton?

Walton is an NFL back judge who is in his second season of officiating. He did 16 games last year, and Sunday was his second Vikings’ game. He was the back judge for the Jan. 7 Vikings game last year against the Detroit Lions.

Walton is also private wealth advisor for U.S. Bank, and was a back judge in the Big 12 Conference before going to the NFL. He played running back in college at Adams State University in Colorado. So yeah, he can run.

Jefferson says his quad injury isn’t serious

Jefferson left Sunday’s game with a right quad injury while taking a hit from Fred Warner run blocking for Ty Chandler. He went to the locker room and didn’t return. Speaking with reporters after the win, Jefferson said it’s not a serious injury and he’ll be ready to play Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Jefferson had four catches for 133 yards and a touchdown Sunday.