Kevin O'Connell calls Vikings 23-17 win over 49ers a '12-round heavyweight fight'

The Minnesota Vikings are 2-0 after a 23-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, but they lost star receiver Justin Jefferson to an injury.

Jefferson left the game late in the third quarter after taking a hit to his right leg on a Ty Chandler run. He went to the locker room with a right quad injury, and did not return. He finished with four catches for 133 yards and a touchdown.

What it means

The Vikings are now without their top two receivers, as Jordan Addison missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Minnesota is 2-0 for the first time since 2016.

The big play

After making a goal line stop, the Vikings were backed up at their own 3-yard line. Until they weren’t. Sam Darnold hit Jefferson for a 97-yard touchdown on a pass that traveled 54 yards in the air. Jefferson beat two 49ers defenders in coverage and did the rest, giving the Vikings a 10-0 lead with 9:35 left in the first half.

Not one, but two 4th down stops

The Vikings made a pair of fourth down stops in the first half Sunday. On 4th and goal from the 2-yard line, Andrew Van Ginkel tipped a Brock Purdy pass at the line that Harrison Smith knocked away for a turnover on downs. The 49ers later went for it on 4th-and-2 just past midfield, and the Vikings got another stop.

Big special teams play early

The Vikings relied on their special teams to make the first big play of the game. C.J. Ham blocked a punt, Theo Jackson recovered it and returned it to the 49ers’ 24-yard line. It set up the first points of the game on a Will Reichard field goal.

Key third quarter sequence

The Vikings played the tip drill off a Purdy pass in the third quarter. It was eventually intercepted by Josh Metellus. On the next play, Darnold hit a wide open Jalen Nailor for a 10-yard touchdown and a 20-7 Vikings lead.

Darnold finished 17-of-26 for 268 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also engineered a fourth quarter drive that ended in a field goal with Nailor, Brandon Powell and Trishton Jackson as his receivers to give the Vikings a 23-14 lead with 3:30 to play.

Big day for the defense

Pat Jones II had two sacks and now has four on the season. Blake Cashman had a sack, 13 tackles, a tackle for loss and three pass deflections. Jihad Ward had a fumble recovery. Metellus had an interception. The Vikings had fjve sacks on the day, limited the 49ers to 2-of-10 on third down and 1-of-3 on third down.

What's next

The Vikings host the Houston Texans next Sunday, as former Vikings Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs come to Minneapolis.