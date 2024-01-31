NFL great JJ Watt 'can't understand' outrage over Taylor Swift coverage

article

J.J. Watt, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, pushed back on the negative noise around the Taylor Swift talk in the sports world on Monday.

Watt praised Swift for attending some of the Kansas City Chiefs games and offering support to tight end Travis Kelce as he pursues another Super Bowl title.

"I think it’s great. I can’t understand why people are so upset about it," the former Houston Texans star told Us Magazine. "I mean, they show celebrities at games all the time. Don’t act like we don’t show male celebrities at games all the time. I don’t really understand why it’s caused such an uproar."

Watt added that Swift’s appearances at games and the coverage surrounding it has "brought in a massive amount of new fans."

"I think it should be nothing but celebrated," he said. "I think that it’s not her fault they put the camera on her, just it is what it is."

Former Texans player J.J. Watt waves to the crowd during a ceremony inducting him into the Texans Ring of Honor during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, in Houston. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Swift is highly aware of the spotlight on her. On Sunday, as she watched the Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens, she seemingly told the cameras to "go away, please."

She opened up about the cameras always being able to find her at the end of last year as she was named Time’s "Person of the Year."

"There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," she told the outlet.

"I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p---ing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."

